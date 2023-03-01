Former Burton police detective facing ethnic intimidation charge

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A former detective for the Burton Police Department is charged with ethnic intimidation for allegedly calling someone a derogatory term and slapping them during an arrest.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced the felony ethnic intimidation charge, along with felony misconduct in office and misdemeanor assault, against the detective he identified as 41-year-old Eric Freeman.
Freeman resigned from the police department after the incident, which occurred on Feb. 1. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison if convicted of the misconduct charge.
"It pains me to have to authorize such charges against a sworn police officer but nobody is above the law,” said Leyton. "While there is no doubt that police officers work in oftentimes hostile environments and the stress and frustration levels associated with their work is very high, they must adhere to proper and professional and lawful conduct while carrying out their duties."
Freeman was at the scene where a suspect was being arrested on Feb. 1 at an undisclosed location. Prosecutors say the suspect was lying prone on the ground while officers to putting them in handcuffs.
Freeman allegedly got down face to face with the suspect, referred to them with a racially derogatory name and slapped their face.
"Mr. Freeman's actions were intentional, they were deliberate and they were conducted in a malicious manner intended to intimidate the subject on the ground and there is probable cause evidence indicating Freeman’s actions were racially motivated," Leyton said.
Freeman was awaiting arraignment in Genesee County District Court as of Wednesday afternoon.