Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

.Dry conditions are forecast through the weekend, allowing the river
level to gradually recede below flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall
below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Impact...At 7.0 feet, Overflow begins on both banks.
At 8.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas along the
river. At this stage, no homes are affected. The creek runs
through the Davison Athletic and Country Golf Club golf
course where it floods low lying areas. Numerous backyards
flood on both sides of the creek from near Davison golf
course, upstream to around the Atlas Road bridge.
At 10.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the Davison Road
bridge and will begin to dam up against it. Flooding of some
homes occurs just upstream of the Lippincott Blvd bridge.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Former Burton police detective will face a trial for ethnic intimidation charge

  • Updated
  • 0

Eric Freeman was bound over for trial on Wednesday after being charged with ethnic intimidation related to an arrest he made in February.

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) – A Genesee County judge ordered former Burton police officer Eric Freeman to stand trial on an ethnic intimidation charge on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old Freeman, a former detective for the Burton Police Department, was bound over for trial on Wednesday after being charged with ethnic intimidation related to an arrest.

Freeman allegedly called the man he was arresting by a racial slur and then slapped him across the face. Freeman resigned from the police department after the incident, which occurred on Feb. 1. 

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced the felony ethnic intimidation charge against Eric Freeman at the end of March. Ethnic intimidation is a felony punishable by up to two years in prison.

