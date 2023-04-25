Former Catholic priest in Flint area pleads guilty to sex crime

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Flint-area priest reached a plea deal after being charged with sex crimes.
Vincent DeLorenzo pleaded guilty to one count of attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct for a case that dates back to the 1980s. The deal allows DeLorenzo to serve one year in jail and five years of probation.
DeLorenzo must also register as a sex offender. He is scheduled to for sentencing in June.
DeLorenzo had been charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct based on allegations from his work as a priest at Holy Redeemer Parish in Burton.
Those charges all will be dropped in exchange for his guilty plea. Attorney Michael Manley, who represented DeLorenzo, believes the plea deal was in the community's best interest.
"I know that not everybody is going to be happy that this case was resolved prior to trial," Manley said. "My client is 84 years old. I don't know if he could have gone through the stress of a trial and I don't know if the victims could have gone through the stress of a trial."
DeLorenzo admitted to sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy after a funeral service for the boy's deceased family member.
During his 20-year career in the ministry, DeLorenzo also worked at St. Pius X in Flint Township and St. Robert Catholic Church in Flushing.