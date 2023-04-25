 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Former Catholic priest in Flint area pleads guilty to sex crime

  • Updated
  • 0

Fr. Vincent DeLorenzo pleaded guilty to one count of attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct in a case that dates back to the 1980s.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Flint-area priest reached a plea deal after being charged with sex crimes.

Vincent DeLorenzo pleaded guilty to one count of attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct for a case that dates back to the 1980s. The deal allows DeLorenzo to serve one year in jail and five years of probation.

DeLorenzo must also register as a sex offender. He is scheduled to for sentencing in June.

DeLorenzo had been charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct based on allegations from his work as a priest at Holy Redeemer Parish in Burton.

Those charges all will be dropped in exchange for his guilty plea. Attorney Michael Manley, who represented DeLorenzo, believes the plea deal was in the community's best interest.

"I know that not everybody is going to be happy that this case was resolved prior to trial," Manley said. "My client is 84 years old. I don't know if he could have gone through the stress of a trial and I don't know if the victims could have gone through the stress of a trial."

DeLorenzo admitted to sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy after a funeral service for the boy's deceased family member.

During his 20-year career in the ministry, DeLorenzo also worked at St. Pius X in Flint Township and St. Robert Catholic Church in Flushing.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you