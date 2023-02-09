Former educator accused of sexual assault found fit to stand trial

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County District Court judge ruled a well-known former Mid-Michigan educator is mentally competent to stand trial.

Eugene Pratt is accused of using his position to sexually assault an underage boy in 2013, when he worked as a principal at Beecher Community Schools. The 57-year-old has worked at several other Mid-Michigan schools.

Pratt's attorney sought a mental competency exam in September to determine whether he understands the charges against him and whether he can assist in his own defense.

Judge Tabitha Marsh ruled on Thursday that Pratt is mentally competent, so court proceedings can continue against him. Pratt remains free after posting bond in September.

Pratt worked at schools in Genesee, Oakland and Wayne counties. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson provided the following rundown of Pratt's career:

Student teacher at Summit Middle School in the Beecher area during the 1986-1987 school year.

Substitute teacher at Kearsley, Hamady and Grand Blanc schools from May 1987 to June 1990.

Sixth grade teacher at Armstrong Middle School in the Kearsley district from August 1990 to June 1995.

Fifth grade teacher at Dowdall Elementary School in the Kearsley district from August 1995 to June 1999.

Guest services at the Davison Athletic Club from August 1999 to October 2005.

Career resources director at Hamady Middle and High School from October 2004 to June 2005.

Principal of Beecher Adult and Alternative Education from October 2006 to June 2013.

Dean of students at Caniff Liberty Academy in Hamtramck from October 2013 to June 2015.

Security and transportation at New Paths in Flint from June 2021 to the present.

Anyone else who believes they were sexually assaulted by Pratt should call the sheriff's office at 810-257-3422 or YWCA Flint Victim Advocates at 810-238-7233.