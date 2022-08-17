Former educator, coach accused of criminal sexual conduct

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former educator who lives in Davison is facing up to life in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting children.
Eugene Steven Pratt was arraigned Wednesday morning on one court of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving injury to the victim.
The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) arrested Pratt on Tuesday. The offense date on court documents is listed as June of 2013.
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Pratt was employed as a teacher, school administrator and coach since 1986. Investigators believe Pratt may have victimized at least 15 other children during his career.
"We want people to come forward. We want people to feel comfortable that they don't need shame and they have a voice," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
Pratt worked at schools in Genesee, Oakland and Wayne counties. The sheriff's office did not immediately comment on which school districts he has worked for during his career.
Swanson was planning a press conference for 1 p.m. to provide more details about the allegations against Pratt. Anyone else who believes they were sexually assaulted by Pratt should call the sheriff's office.