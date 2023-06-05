Former educator, Vassar police officer gets probation in GHOST case

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Vassar police officer and public educator was sentenced to probation after reaching a plea deal this winter.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office GHOST Team arrested 45-year-old Todd Barraco last spring. He was accused of trying to arrange sex with an undercover police officer, who he believed was a 15-year-old boy.

Barraco initially was charged with three crimes, but he pleaded guilty to one count of using a computer to commit a crime. Prosecutors dropped other charges of child sexually abusive activity and accosting a child for immoral purposes in exchange for his plea.

Days before his sentencing in that case, the sheriff's office announced 22 new charges against Barraco in February. They include 11 charges for possession of child pornography and 11 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

According to court records, prosecutors dropped all 22 charges from February also in exchange for his plea in the spring 2022 GHOST case.

Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Mark Latchana sentenced Barraco on Monday to two years of probation. Barraco also must nearly $400 in fines and court costs.