Former elementary teacher, professional babysitter sentenced in sex case

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former elementary school teacher and professional babysitter will spend a minimum of over three years in prison for inappropriate sexual activity with a child.
Brian Hannon was sentenced in Shiawassee County Circuit Court to spend 38 months to 15 years in prison last week. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under age 13.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office arrested Hannon in December 2021 during a criminal sexual conduct investigation. He admitted to engaging in inappropriate sexual activity with a child.
Authorities also identified a second victim of Hannon, who is receiving treatment.
Hannon is required to register as a sex offender and wear an electronic monitor for the rest of his life in addition to the prison sentence he received.