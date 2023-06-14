Former Flint-area Catholic priest Vincent DeLorenzo sent to jail

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Catholic priest from the Flint area was sentenced to a year in jail after he pleaded guilty to child sex abuse charges.

In April, 84-year-old Vincent DeLorenzo accepted a plea deal that shortened his sentence to a year in jail plus four years probation for sexually assaulting a young boy after a funeral in 1987.

Police initially arrested DeLorenzo in May 2019. He appeared in Genesee County Circuit Court on Tuesday to receive his sentence from Judge Brian Pickell.

A number of victims made statements at the sentencing hearing -- many of them through advocates -- discussing how abuse from DeLorenzo has affected them long into their adult lives.

"Father D targeted and preyed upon Steven, whose vulnerabilities handed him the perfect opportunity to execute his pedophiliac tendencies," Peg Reali said on behalf of a victim.

Victim after victim offered heartbreaking testimony, highlighting a pattern of abuse that say DeLorenzo perpetuated during his nearly 40 years as a Catholic priest.

"I didn't know that I was abused. I thought that I was in a relationship with a man," another victim said. "I thought I was treated like I was special. I was treated like I was the only one who could understand this relationship."

DeLorenzo had been charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2019 based on allegations from his work as a priest at Holy Redeemer Parish in Burton.

He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct and admitted to sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy following a funeral service in 1987. The other charges were dismissed in exchange for his plea.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office says that only represents a small portion of the testimony heard in this case.

"Unfortunately, we were left with being able to charge only two of those cases in a criminal court because of the evidentiary standards that are required for prosecution," said Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark.

DeLorenzo will serve one year in the Genesee County Jail and will be on probation for the remaining four years. He will also have to register as a sex offender and undergo counseling.

"The cost burden of these crimes has been ours to bear for decades while Father D and his enablers lived in luxury," Reali said on behalf of a victim.

The Attorney General's Office still considers clergy abuse to be an open investigation. Click here for more information on how to report allegations against clergy.