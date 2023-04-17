Former Flint police chief avoids more jail time in gambling case

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint's former police chief won't serve any more jail time after pleading no contest to gambling violations.
William Bradford Barksdale, 70, was sentenced to one day behind bars and has been credited for already serving it.
Barksdale, who retired as Flint police chief in 2004, is accused of running an illegal and unlicensed gambling operation at the former West Point Arcade on Linden Road in Flint Township with Adam and Alvin Crossnoe.
Investigators used a search warrant to find more than 80 firearms, eight of which were sawed-off shotguns.
Barksdale pleaded no contest to gambling law violations and reckless use of a firearm. A no contest plea means he doesn't admit guilt but accepts the punishment.
Adam Crossnoe of Grand Blanc pleaded guilty in 2021 to a misdemeanor charge of illegal gambling and immediately was sentenced to two years of probation. Alvin Crossnoe of Burton pleaded guilty to a felony charge of illegal gambling and received one year of probation.