Former Flint police chief pleads to illegal gambling charge

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A retired Flint police chief faces prison time after he pleaded no contest to a charge of operating an illegal gambling facility.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office says 70-year-old Bradford Barksdale pleaded no contest to one felony count of gambling violations and one misdemeanor count of reckless use of a firearm.

He faces up to five years in prison when he appears in Genesee County Circuit Court for sentencing on April 14.

Barksdale, who retired as Flint police chief in 2004, is accused of running an illegal and unlicensed gambling operation at the former West Point Arcade on Linden Road in Flint Township with Adam and Alvin Crossnoe.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board investigated the arcade in 2017. Regulators say they visited West Point Arcade undercover, played casino-style games on computers and received their winnings on generic gift cards.

Adam Crossnoe of Grand Blanc pleaded guilty in 2021 to a misdemeanor charge of illegal gambling and immediately was sentenced to two years of probation. Alvin Crossnoe of Burton pleaded guilty to a felony charge of illegal gambling and receive one year of probation.

Barksdale and the Crossnoes have been linked in the past. Barksdale regularly played poker at the Palace Poker Room in Burton, which the Crossnoes owned.

In 2009, Barksdale shot and killed a masked intruder apparently trying to rob the establishment. The current charges are not related to that case.