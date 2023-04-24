 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Most of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Former Flint Township clerk sentenced to house arrest, must apologize

  • 0

Funk could have faced up to 5 years in prison

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Flint Township clerk accused of tampering with election records was sentenced to house arrest and must issue a public apology.

A Genesee County judge sentenced Kathy Funk to 180 days of house arrest after she pleaded no contest to a felony charge of misconduct in office. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but indicates a defendant will accept the punishment.

Funk was accused of tampering with a container of ballots so they could not be used during an expected recount after the 2020 election. She won a narrow victory to retain the clerk's position that year.

Funk later was hired as Genesee County's elections supervisor, but she was placed on administrative leave after the charges were announced and she later resigned while her court case continued.

In addition to the house arrest, the judge sentenced Funk to issue a letter of apology to the community within 30 days and pay over $1,000 in fines or costs. The court also forbade her from posting anything about the case on social media.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you