Former Flint Township clerk sentenced to house arrest, must apologize

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Flint Township clerk accused of tampering with election records was sentenced to house arrest and must issue a public apology.

A Genesee County judge sentenced Kathy Funk to 180 days of house arrest after she pleaded no contest to a felony charge of misconduct in office. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but indicates a defendant will accept the punishment.

Funk was accused of tampering with a container of ballots so they could not be used during an expected recount after the 2020 election. She won a narrow victory to retain the clerk's position that year.

Funk later was hired as Genesee County's elections supervisor, but she was placed on administrative leave after the charges were announced and she later resigned while her court case continued.

In addition to the house arrest, the judge sentenced Funk to issue a letter of apology to the community within 30 days and pay over $1,000 in fines or costs. The court also forbade her from posting anything about the case on social media.