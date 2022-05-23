Former foster care worker accused of criminal sexual activity

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A former foster care worker with the state is accused of having criminal sexual activity with a woman who was a client.
Michigan State Police say Ladd Perreault of Midland was working for the state health department in February when the incident happened.
The 53-year-old was charged with five sex crimes after a state police investigation.
The Midland native was suspended during that probe and resigned earlier this month.
He is being held in the Midland County Jail.
