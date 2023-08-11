Former Freeland substitute teacher convicted in 2008 sex case

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A man who used to be a substitute teacher in Saginaw County will spend at least the next four years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student.

Anthony Meyer, who is now 39 years old, was sentenced in Saginaw County to spend four to 15 years behind bars

Investigators say he was 24 when and working as a substitute teacher in Freeland schools in 2008. That's when he developed a relationship with the teenage girl victim and sexually assaulted her.

The victim reported the abuse to police in 2020 and Meyer was charged.

She has also filed a civil lawsuit against Meyer, the Freeland Community School District and its administrators at the time.