Former Genesee County clerk arraigned, pleads not guilty

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Genesee County Clerk John Gleason turned himself in for arraignment Wednesday on 10 new misdemeanor charges.

He pleaded not guilty to all 10 counts of contribution violations to a legal defense fund and he was released on $10,000 bond after the hearing in court.

Investigators say Gleason misused campaign funds. A Genesee County Sheriff's Office investigation found he returned checks to donors, but then asked them to donate to a legal defense fund to help with a previous case.

Instead, police say $33,500 went into Gleason's personal bank account rather than the legal defense fund.

Gleason was accused of performing a wedding illegally outside his jurisdiction. That case was resolved last fall, when he pleaded guilty and agreed to leave elected office.

Gleason is due back in court June 20 for his next pretrial hearing.