Former Genesee County Clerk charged with campaign funding fraud

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Genesee County Clerk John Gleason is facing a new round of charges for allegedly misusing campaign funds.

"What we found was a money scheme. There's no other way to call it," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

He said an investigation found that Gleason returned checks to donors and asked them to donate to a legal defense fund to help with a previous case.

However, Swanson said the money never made it to Gleason's legal fund. Instead it went to Gleason's personal account.

Gleason's attorney Mike Ewing says the former county clerk acted on the advice of experts.

"Mr. Gleason had consulted with experts and he was doing what the experts told him to do," said attorney Mike Ewing. "And he did it the way they told them to do it and none of this was hidden from anybody. All of this was filed on the Secretary of State website."

Swanson said those public financial records are what lead his investigators to find irregularities with Gleason's books.

Swanson said he got calls from several organizations saying they got bizarre calls from Gleason after his first criminal case wrapped up last year.

Gleason asked donors about refunding money they donated to his campaign. Investigators say he asked them to instead write a check for the same amount to his legal defense fund. But instead he allegedly used it for personal expenses.

"What we were shown is the money that was taken out of his campaign fund and checks that were given back didn't go to his state recorded fund. It didn't go to his campaign fund at Huntington Bank," said Swanson. "It went to his personal checking account in EGLA Credit Union."

Swanson said that totaled $33,500.

"In that scheme, we were able to show that not all the money went to pay for his legal defense fund," Swanson said. "In fact, we found a little over $15,000 was used for personal expenses. One was for an insurance payment he paid at Sam's Club."

Gleason's attorney said his client is eager to defend himself against the allegations.

"He is itching to get into court and get this started, because he has nothing to hide and nothing to worry about it," Ewing said. "But it will be done by Friday at 3 p.m."

The people who gave the money will not face charges, according to Swanson. He said about 20 people were part of the investigation.