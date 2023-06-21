Former Genesee County clerk's case moved to Shiawassee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The campaign finance case against former Genesee County Clerk John Gleason will go through Shiawassee County courts.

Gleason's attorney confirmed that Genesee County judges disqualified themselves from hearing the case, so it will be sent to Shiawassee County instead.

Gleason is accused of misappropriating money donated to his legal defense fund.

He returned campaign fund checks to donors after he agreed to step down as clerk as part of an unrelated criminal case involving a marriage that he performed illegally.

Gleason asked donors to forward the campaign money he returned to a new legal defense fund that he set up. However, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Gleason deposited legal defense donations into his personal accounts instead.

So the money people gave Gleason for his legal defense allegedly was spent on items unrelated to his previous court case.