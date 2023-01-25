 Skip to main content
Former Genesee County election official pleads no contest to charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Kathy Funk

Kathy Funk

Kathy Funk, the former elections supervisor for Genesee County, pleaded no contest to a common law offense on Wednesday.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County's former top election official will avoid a trial and any jail time after taking a plea deal on Wednesday morning.

Former elections supervisor Kathy Funk, who was terminated in December, pleaded no contest to common law offenses. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but Funk will accept the punishment for the charges.

Genesee County Clerk Domonique Clemons, who was appointed in December, said he terminated Funk's employment with the county shortly after he took office. The county is taking applications for the elections supervisor position.

She was accused of breaking open a sealed ballot canister while working as the clerk for Flint Township during the August 2020 primary.

Prosecutors agreed to drop a criminal charge of ballot tampering against Funk in exchange for her plea. Funk will avoid jail time when she's sentenced in March.

Funk was placed on administrative leave after prosecutors announced the charges against her. She and former Genesee County Clerk John Gleason, who was accused of witness tampering and performing an illegal marriage, were not involved in the county's 2022 elections.

Watch ABC12 News at Six for reaction to Funk's plea agreement.

