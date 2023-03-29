GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Ken Thomas, a former Grand Blanc trustee and business owner will face a trial after being charged with taking money from his customers.
Thomas Appliance abruptly closed in May 2022 without fulfilling customer orders. Thomas has been charged with 36 counts of larceny by the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.
Prosecutors said Thomas was paid for appliances, but customers never saw their deliveries or refunds. Some even claimed that after they ordered new appliances, they received used or damaged machines instead.
Thomas was bound over for trial on Tuesday after waiving his right to a preliminary examination.
Updates to this story will be made once the trial begins.