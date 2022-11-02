Former Holly teacher accused of sexually assaulting former student

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former teacher at Holly Area Schools is facing four charges for an alleged sexually relationship with a student nearly a decade ago.
Police say 44-year-old Brian Charles Pearson was arraigned last week on four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a student. He resigned from Holly Area Schools last spring, when the investigation began.
The former female student, who was not identified, contacted Holly school officials in May 2022 to report the alleged sexual relationship she had with Pearson from 2012 to 2014.
School officials passed along information to the Holly Police Department, which launched a criminal investigation. Police say emails obtained from Pearson's school account prove a sexual relationship took place.
The alleged victim told investigators that Pearson recommended he provide tutoring for her to improve her grade. He provided the student with his cell phone number and they began texting each other.
Police say the text messages from Pearson turned sexual in nature after a few months and they eventually began a physical sexual relationship that continued until 2014.
Holly police and school administrators say a detailed investigation turned up no evidence of additional victims. The student also indicated she was not aware of any other students having inappropriate relationships with Pearson.
He faces up to two years in prison if convicted. Holly Area Schools also passed along information from the investigation to the Michigan Department of Education, which can revoke Pearson's teaching certification and prohibit him from working in schools again.