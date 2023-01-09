Former Huron County man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Huron County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting two girls.
Authorities say 50-year-old David Gray was sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole on Monday in a Huron County courtroom.
A jury found Gray guilty of four criminal sexual conduct charges in October. The victims were under the age of 13 at the time of the crimes.
Because of a prior conviction, Gray faced the enhanced sentence of life in prison without the chance at parole.