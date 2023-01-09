 Skip to main content
Former Huron County man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault

  Updated
  • 0

David Gray, 50, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for the sexual assault of two girls under age 13 in Huron County.

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Huron County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting two girls.

Authorities say 50-year-old David Gray was sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole on Monday in a Huron County courtroom.

A jury found Gray guilty of four criminal sexual conduct charges in October. The victims were under the age of 13 at the time of the crimes.

Because of a prior conviction, Gray faced the enhanced sentence of life in prison without the chance at parole.

