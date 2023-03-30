Former MDHHS case worker sentenced for sexual assaulting client

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services caseworker received jail time and probation for sexually assaulting one of his clients.
54-year-old Ladd Perreault was sentenced on Wednesday to one year in jail. He was credited for nearly the whole span that was already served in jail– 327 days.
Additionally Perreault will be required to serve 5 years of probation after his release.
In Jan. 2023 he pleaded guilty to one count of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct.
In exchange for his plea, the Midland County Prosecutor's Office agreed to drop four other criminal charges.
Perreault has registered as a sex offender.