Former Michigan case worker pleads guilty to sexual assault

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services case worker faces a year in jail after pleading guilty of sexually assaulting one of his clients.
Ladd Perreault, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct. He was scheduled to stand trial on Tuesday.
In exchange for his plea, the Midland County Prosecutor's Office agreed to drop four other criminal charges.
Perreault is scheduled to be sentenced in February. Part of his sentence will include a requirement to register as a sex offender.