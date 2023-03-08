Former Mt. Morris Township firefighter sentenced for sex crimes

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Mt. Morris Township firefighter will spend at least two years behind bars for sexually assaulting a young girl.
Justin Jones was sentenced on Monday after a jury found him guilty on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in January. He was acquitted on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The victim, who was under the age of 13 at the time, told the judge that she was forced to perform a sexual act on Jones.
Jones was sentenced to spend two to 15 years in prison. He also will have to register as a sex offender and be electronically monitored for the rest of his life.