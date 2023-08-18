Former NorthStar Bank employee accused of stealing $100,000+

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former employee of a Thumb-area bank is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 over 10 years.
Police say 58-year-old Charles Wright of Ubly was a former employee of NorthStar Bank in Bad Axe. He was arraigned this week on felony charges of embezzlement and false pretenses.
The Michigan State Police investigation indicates the Wright embezzled money over a 10-year period. Police have not said how he allegedly spent the money or where it was directed.
Wright could face up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted of embezzling more than $100,000.