Former police officer caught in GHOST sting facing new child porn charges

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Vassar police officer and public educator was formally charged with more sex crimes just days before he was set to be sentenced in a previous case.

The GHOST team from Genesee County arrested 45-year-old Todd Barraco last spring. He was accused of trying to have sex with someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy, but was actually an undercover police officer posing as a teen.

Barraco pleaded guilty in December to using a computer to commit a crime. Felony charges of child sexually abusive activity and accosting a child for immoral purposes were dropped in exchange for his plea.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced 22 new charges against Barraco this week. They include 11 charges for possession of child pornography and 11 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Vassar Police Department terminated Barraco's employment as a part-time officer shortly after his first arrest. Court documents show he agreed to forfeit his license to work as a police officer in Michigan in the plea agreement.

Barraco also worked for several years in a variety of Mid-Michigan school districts, including Imlay City Public Schools, Westwood Heights School District in Mt. Morris Township, Merrill Community Schools, Akron-Fairgrove Schools and Vassar Public Schools.

He was not employed in a school district at the time of his first arrest.

Barraco is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Genesee County District Court on Feb. 16 for the new child pornography case. He will appear for sentencing on Feb. 22 in Genesee County Circuit Court for the first GHOST case.