Former teacher accused of sexual assault released from jail on bond

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The former Mid-Michigan educator charged with sexual assault is out of jail on bond.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Eugene Pratt was released on a tether Thursday afternoon after he posted a $25,000 bond.

Pratt is charged with one count for first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting a male student when he worked as a principal at the Beecher Community Schools district in 2013.

The sheriff's office continues looking into other possible victims.

The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) says it received over 100 tips in 48 hours after announcing a single charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct against Pratt, who worked in various education roles since 1986.

Pratt worked at schools in Genesee, Oakland and Wayne counties. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson provided the following rundown of Pratt's career:

Student teacher at Summit Middle School in the Beecher area during the 1986-1987 school year.

Substitute teacher at Kearsley, Hamady and Grand Blanc schools from May 1987 to June 1990.

Sixth grade teacher at Armstrong Middle School in the Kearsley district from August 1990 to June 1995.

Fifth grade teacher at Dowdall Elementary School in the Kearsley district from August 1995 to June 1999.

Guest services at the Davison Athletic Club from August 1999 to October 2005.

Career resources director at Hamady Middle and High School from October 2004 to June 2005.

Principal of Beecher Adult and Alternative Education from October 2006 to June 2013.

Dean of students at Caniff Liberty Academy in Hamtramck from October 2013 to June 2015.

Security and transportation at New Paths in Flint from June 2021 to the present.

Anyone else who believes they were sexually assaulted by Pratt should call the sheriff's office at 810-257-3422 or YWCA Flint Victim Advocates at 810-238-7233.

Pratt is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary examination on Sept. 13. After the hearing, a judge will determine whether there is enough evidence to send Pratt's case to trial.