Former Vassar police officer, educator in GHOST case reaches plea deal

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former police officer and educator from Mid-Michigan reached a plea deal after his arrested by Genesee County's GHOST team last spring.

Todd Barraco, who was working as a part-time Vassar police officer when he was arrested last March, pleaded guilty on Monday in Genesee County Circuit Court to one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Charges of child sexually abusive activity and accosting a minor for immoral purposes were dropped in exchange for his plea. Barraco is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on Feb. 6.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the GHOST team arrested Barraco after he arranged to meet an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl to have sex last March. Authorities arrested 45-year-old Barraco at the predetermined meeting location.

The Vassar Police Department terminated Barraco's employment as a part-time officer shortly after his arrest. Court documents show he agreed to forfeit his license to work as a police officer in Michigan.

Barraco also worked for several years in a variety of Mid-Michigan school districts, including Imlay City Public Schools, Westwood Heights School District in Mt. Morris Township, Merrill Community Schools, Akron-Fairgrove Schools and Vassar Public Schools.

He was not employed in a school district at the time of his arrest.