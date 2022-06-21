Four arrested in multi-county sting GHOST operation

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel announce multiple arrests in a joint human trafficking operation along with future plans for more collaboration.
After a two month sting operation, the GHOST team arrested three individuals in Saginaw County and one from Bay County.
Sheriff Swanson said that the joint operation also included Oakland County and additional arrests will be announced on Wednesday.
Sheriff Federspiel said he partnered with Sheriff Swanson’s GHOST operation after residents began requesting the GHOST program be brought to Saginaw.
After working with Swanson and the GHOST team for the last six months, Federspiel says he plans on having his officers receive more training.
"We're gonna continue to partner with the sheriff and his staff any chance we get, but obviously our staff is wanting to go through some training," Federspiel said. "We've already been through some training. We want to get through some more."
Federspiel adds with every operation conducted across Michigan, education of families is key to prevent kids from becoming victims of human trafficking .
"We don't have to scare them but we do have to educate them and kids are smart," he said. "They understand that mom and dad say, you know this is a situation you have to be very careful of. They'll understand it and even if they don't quite fully comprehend."