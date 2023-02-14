Four suspects accused of breaking into Owosso-area barn

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people on Monday accused of breaking into a barn near Owosso.
One of the suspects suffered a medical emergency while trying to flee, according to police.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a resident in Caledonia Township reported four people breaking into his barn during the early morning hours of Tuesday. He allegedly watched the suspects move items out of his building.
The resident was following the suspects while relaying information over the phone to Shiawassee County Central Dispatch.
The sheriff's office says the four suspects drove into a field near the intersection of Allen and Cram roads, where they abandoned their vehicle, and ran off on foot. A K-9 team helped find three of the suspects.
Police from three other agencies arrested two juveniles on the scene. An adult male, who was with them, suffered a medical emergency on the scene and went to Memorial Healthcare in Owosso for treatment with a police escort.
Investigators say they identified the fourth suspect, but it was not clear whether that person was in custody Tuesday morning.