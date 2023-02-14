 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 39 knots expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Gale Warning, the maximum winds are expected
around 10 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Little to no waves are expected with
significant ice coverage across the inner bay. Ice floes and ice
breakup in areas of shallower ice may be possible due to the
strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty south winds will increase gradually
overnight tonight, but the strongest wind gusts will come
Wednesday morning into parts of the afternoon as strong
southwesterly flow overspreads the area behind a cold front.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Four suspects accused of breaking into Owosso-area barn

  • Updated
  • 0
Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office patrol car

Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people on Monday accused of breaking into a barn near Owosso.

One of the suspects suffered a medical emergency while trying to flee, according to police.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a resident in Caledonia Township reported four people breaking into his barn during the early morning hours of Tuesday. He allegedly watched the suspects move items out of his building.

The resident was following the suspects while relaying information over the phone to Shiawassee County Central Dispatch. 

The sheriff's office says the four suspects drove into a field near the intersection of Allen and Cram roads, where they abandoned their vehicle, and ran off on foot. A K-9 team helped find three of the suspects.

Police from three other agencies arrested two juveniles on the scene. An adult male, who was with them, suffered a medical emergency on the scene and went to Memorial Healthcare in Owosso for treatment with a police escort.

Investigators say they identified the fourth suspect, but it was not clear whether that person was in custody Tuesday morning.

