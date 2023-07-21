Frankenmuth man accused of defrauding pandemic payroll program

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - A Frankenmuth man is accused of defrauding a pandemic payroll program out of nearly $41,000.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office says 66-year-old Anthony Golden applied for and received two loans from the Payroll Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic. He indicated that the pandemic cost him income.
However, investigators say the income Golden claimed he lost due to pandemic shutdowns was false and he never earned that money. The government later forgave both loans based on more allegedly false information from Golden.
He also is accused of failing to note the Payroll Protection Program income on his tax returns.
Golden was arraigned Thursday in Saginaw County District Court on the following five charges:
- Two counts of false pretenses of more than $20,000.
- Two counts of filing false tax returns.
- Using a computer to commit a crime.
"During the pandemic, the United States government was defrauded out of millions of dollars in the state of Michigan alone," Nessel said. "My department will continue to hold those responsible who try to take advantage of government aid programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program."
Golden is scheduled to appear in Saginaw County District Court for another hearing on July 27.