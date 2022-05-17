Freeland man accused of viewing child pornography on the internet

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A Freeland man is facing three charges after police say he was looking at child pornography online.
Police say 43-year-old Benjamin Michael Clore was arraigned in Saginaw County District Court one the following charges:
- One count of possession of child sexually abusive material.
- One count of distributing or promoting child sexually abusive activity.
- One count of using a computer to commit a crime.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit launched the investigation when learning that Clore allegedly looked at images of child sexually abusive material on the internet.
Authorities seized electronics from Clore's residence during the investigation.