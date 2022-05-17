 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Freeland man accused of viewing child pornography on the internet

  • 0
Kronos ransomware attack could impact employee paychecks and timesheets for weeks

Computer crimes

 Adobe Stock

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A Freeland man is facing three charges after police say he was looking at child pornography online.

Police say 43-year-old Benjamin Michael Clore was arraigned in Saginaw County District Court one the following charges:

  • One count of possession of child sexually abusive material.
  • One count of distributing or promoting child sexually abusive activity.
  • One count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit launched the investigation when learning that Clore allegedly looked at images of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

Authorities seized electronics from Clore's residence during the investigation.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you