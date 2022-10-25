 Skip to main content
Genesee County clerk pleads guilty, resigns from office

Only on ABC12: Hear from Genesee County Clerk John Gleason as he leaves the jail

Genesee County Clerk John Gleason

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Clerk John Gleason has pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the marriage act.

The plea deal was announced in a Livingston County courtroom on Tuesday, where Gleason’s preliminary hearing was set to begin.

The special prosecutor in the case, Mark Reene of Tuscola County, said Gleason has agreed to resign as the Genesee County clerk and register of deeds and will no longer seek any public office.

Gleason was accused in April of conducting a marriage without a license and faced a felony charge of bribing, intimidating or interfering with a witness.

Watch ABC12 News at Six for a full report on Gleason's plea deal and resignation, including what Genesee County officials say about the process of filling his position.

