Genesee County clerk's court case shifted to Livingston County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Clerk John Gleason will have to travel farther for upcoming court hearings on criminal charges pending against him.

The Michigan Court Administrative Office approved transferring Gleason's case out of Genesee County to avoid a conflict of interest. The case against him will be heard in Livingston County instead.

Gleason, 67, was arrested on April 8 after the Tuscola County Prosecutor's Office filed charges of witness bribing/intimidating/interfering and willful neglect of duty against him.

Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene said members of Gleason's staff raised concerns about the clerk's actions, which led to the investigation and the charges announced on Friday.

Authorities began investigating Gleason in 2020 for allegedly performing a marriage outside of his jurisdiction, which is illegal under Michigan law.

The Michigan Secretary of State's Office has ordered Gleason to avoid any work on elections until further notice due to the charges against him and Genesee County Elections Supervisor Kathy Funk.