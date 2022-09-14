Genesee County clerk's next court hearing pushed back to October

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Clerk John Gleason's next hearing has been pushed back another month.

Gleason's case was expected to be heard Wednesday in a Livingston County courtroom. However, the preliminary exam now will take place sometime in October.

Gleason was arrested back in April on charges of bribing, intimidating or interfering with witnesses and willful neglect of duty.

County employees have claimed he tried to intimidate, harass and insult them in an attempt to get them to break the law after Gleason allegedly performed a wedding illegally in Shiawassee County two years ago.

Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene said members of Gleason's staff raised concerns, which led to the investigation and the criminal charges.

Meanwhile, Gleason's election supervisor, Kathy Funk, is also facing unrelated criminal charges from her time as the Flint Township clerk with a trial expected to take place early next year.

A final pre-trial date is scheduled for Oct. 4.

Funk is charged with criminal ballot tampering charges. She's accused of breaking open a sealed ballot canister during the August 2020 primary election, so the ballots inside couldn't be used in a recall.

At the time, Funk was running for re-election as the Flint Township clerk. She remains on unpaid leave from her job at the Genesee County Clerk's Office while the case continues in court.

The Michigan Secretary of State's Office has ordered both Funk and Gleason to refrain from any involvement in the upcoming Nov. 8 midterm election.