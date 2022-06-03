Genesee County elections official waives hearing on ballot tampering charges

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One of Genesee County's top elections officials is heading to trial on ballot tampering charges after she waived a preliminary hearing on Friday.
Kathy Funk will stand trial on charges of felony ballot tampering and misconduct in office dating back to her term as Flint Township's clerk in August 2020. She later was appointed deputy clerk for Genesee County.
Funk is accused of breaking the seal on a ballot container after the August primary election in 2020 so the votes inside could not be included in a likely recount. She was running for re-election that year a narrowly won.
Funk waived her right to a preliminary hearing in court, so her case was sent directly to trial in Genesee County Circuit Court.
“Our department remains committed to prosecuting election violations, regardless of the political party of the perpetrator,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “We look forward to trying this case in Genesee County Circuit Court.”