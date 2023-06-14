Genesee County GHOST conducts 5th annual juvenile rescue

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office's GHOST team conducted its fifth annual juvenile rescue today.
The Sheriff's Office teamed up with Voices for Children, Child Protective Services, and the Genesee Intermediate School District to identify 40 kids that may be at risk for human trafficking. Officers then checked in with each kid at their homes and made sure they weren't in any danger.
"These are people that have, what I always say, fallen off the grid," Sheriff Christopher Swanson said. "They've been to school, but now they aren't. They've been through CPS and they either ran away or are not reporting."
Each child was asked a series of questions that helped identify victims of human trafficking.
"Those questions are just to see if they've been trafficked in the past," Lieutenant Rudy Lopez said. "See if they're runaways. Why did they runaway? What would make them? And as I said in our brief, the whole goal is to see if they're in trouble or have ever been in trouble."
Six separate teams spread out across Genesee County to try and find the kids. Lopez's team visited 5 homes, but was only able to get eyes on one child. They plan to attempt contact again soon, except for one that now lives out of state.
"These addresses that we have are the most recent ones that are up to date in Michigan," Lopez said. "He's moved. We'll send out a department over there, their local jurisdiction, to do a welfare check on him to make sure he's ok."
Officers stressed it really takes a community to help them do their jobs. If you have any information, you're encouraged to contact the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.