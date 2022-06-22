Genesee County GHOST operation announces more arrests

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has announced more arrests in a multi-county GHOST sting to end a human trafficking operation.

Swanson and Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel announced four arrests and the counties plan to collaborate again.

On Tuesday, three people were arrested in Saginaw County and one in Bay County. Swanson said that Tuesday's operation also included Oakland County.

The sheriffs said that every GHOST sting across the state is educating families on how to prevent kids from becoming victims of human trafficking.

"We don't have to scare them but we do have to educate them. And kids are smart. They understand that mom and dad say, you know this is a situation you have to be very careful of. They'll understand it and even if they don't quite fully comprehended," said Swanson.

After working with Swanson and the GHOST team for the last six months, Federspiel says he plans on having Saginaw officers receive more training.

