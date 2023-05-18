Genesee County Jail inmate accused of stomping man's head

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An inmate at the Genesee County Jail has been charged with kicking another inmate in the head while he was sleeping.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the incident happened May 13 inside a booking cell, which houses dozens of people.
Surveillance video shows the suspect, who was identified as Imani Contae Harris-Rutherford, stomping a 58-year-old man's head as he lay on the floor sleeping.
Swanson commended his jail staff for their quick response.
"The jail staff sees a lot of assaults, but this was an unprovoked assault on an inmate that the jail staff responded to within seconds," he said.
The victim, who was not identified, went to an area hospital for treatment of a concussion. He was returned to the jail after the hospital released him.
Harris-Rutherford faces a new charge of assault with intent less than murder for the incident. He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.