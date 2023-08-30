Genesee County Land Bank working to prevent illegal dumping in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Land Bank Authority and its Clean and Green program are partnering with the Michigan Youth Violence Prevention Center to prevent illegal dumping in Flint neighborhoods.

According to the land bank, volunteer crews will work with Clean and Green groups to clear areas known for illegal dumping. More than 80% of the 65 volunteers have reported regularly removing illegally dumped items from the vacant lots they maintain.

Some of the items that have been reported on the dumping include used tires, construction debris, furniture and other household belongings.

The goal of this project is to install illegal dumping prevention measures throughout the city, such as solar lighting, trail cameras, boulder barriers and signage. The monitoring of the illegal dumping sites will extended until 2025.

Anyone who has items to throw out is encouraged to take the items to a landfill instead of dumping them. Residents can report illegal dumping to the City of Flint Blight Office at 810-237-2090 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.