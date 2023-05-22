Genesee County man accused of starving six dogs to death

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced animal abuse charges, saying violence against animals can lead to the same against humans.
Sheriff Chris Swanson discussed disturbing details about the abuse of several dogs in the county, which led to a criminal charge.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest 29-year-old Casey Kidd, who is charged with animal cruelty. Swanson said his investigators found eight dogs chained up in a backyard and six others were found starved to death.
The sheriff's office believes Kidd may have used the animals in a dogfighting ring. Swanson called this case "inhumane."
"I want people to know, you can't starve beat torture animals to death," Swanson said. "No. 1, it's illegal. No. 2, it leads to violence. For dogs to starve, for dogs to rot, for live dogs to eat the carcasses of other dogs, that is not only just inhumane -- that's immoral, unethical."
Kidd is being charged as a habitual offender. He faces two years in prison if convicted of the animal cruelty charge.
Swanson Kidd has a dangerous past, so he's asking the public to call law enforcement if he's seen. Anyone who sees Kidd should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.