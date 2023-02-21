 Skip to main content
Genesee County man charged for brutal abuse of partner's pets

  • Updated
  • 0

36-year-old Eric Savela used a belt, rope, and zip ties to torment a one-year-old German Shepherd

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One Genesee County man is accused of not only abusing his partner, but also taking that abuse out on a 1-year-old German Shepherd.

Investigators say the violence against that animal was all part of an effort to control his partner of nearly eight years.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson received a clip from the security cameras inside the residence on Feb. 3. It shows 36-year-old Eric Savela attacking Pluto, one of his partner's three German Shepherds.

The video recorded Pluto crying and scrambling to escape. Another clip shows Savela on the phone, talking about what he wants to do next.

"I'm getting zip ties. I'm gonna zip tie his [expletive] legs together so the [expletive] can't move... Alright, I'm gonna start whipping [expletive]," said Savela in the video.

As he showed off rope from the evidence file, Swanson said that's not the only time Savela forcefully restrained Pluto.

"That rope was most likely used in hog-tying Pluto on his front and back legs, then throwing him into a closet for three hours," Swanson said.

He said the abuse came after a Livingston County judge put a personal protection order in place for Savela's partner, who he allegedly had been abusing for nearly a decade.

Instead of attacking her, Swanson believes that Savela turned his violence on the dogs as another way to control her.

That's a felony, which can carry a 10-year sentence. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton charged Savela with that alongside an animal abuse misdemeanor.

Swanson warns anyone that violent patterns like these often go the other way, with animal abuse acting as a red flag for other violent tendencies.

"I'm asking and begging you as sheriff. If this is going on in your household right now, don't wait until it escalates, because it is going to escalate," Swanson said.

Savela was released from custody after posting a $25,000 cash bond.

