Genesee County man faces federal charges from Jan. 6 Capitol riot

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County man says he's innocent of the charges brought against him in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots in Washington, D.C.
Isaac Thomas appeared in U.S. District Court in downtown Flint on Thursday. He anticipated being charged with a misdemeanor but was surprised when a judge read charges against him, which included several felony charges.
"I was being told I was being charged with one count of second-degree misdemeanor for trespassing. I get in there today, they hand me this paper that says you are a felon," Thomas said after Thursday's hearing.
According to federal court documents, Thomas is facing 10 charges. They include:
- Entering or remaining in a restricted building.
- Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building.
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.
- Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.
- Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.
- Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon. and other charges.
Thomas admits being at the U.S. Capitol, but he disputes the charges.
"I didn't have any weapons. I don't own weapons, I don't own firearms," he said. "If any laws were broken, it was not my intent in any way, shape or form."
Thomas was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond. His case is being transferred to the District of Columbia courts. His next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 7.