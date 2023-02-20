Genesee County man faces rare domestic violence animal abuse charge

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County man is facing a rare animal abuse charge tied to a domestic violence incident.
Court records show 36-year-old Eric Savela was arraigned in Genesee County District Court on a felony charge of first-degree animal cruelty and misdemeanor animal abuse.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the felony charge against Savela is a relatively rare law that prohibits using an animal during a domestic violence incident.
Savela is accused of whipping and beating Pluto, a 1-year-old German Shepherd puppy, to coerce a family member to do what he wanted. The sheriff's office says Pluto was "simply in the wrong place at the wrong time."
Authorities say the dog "is now safe and protected from the suspect." Savela faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the felony animal abuse charge.
Swanson plans to discuss more details of the case against Savela during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.