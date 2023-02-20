 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT... A widespread heavy mix freezing rain and sleet with some
snow possible.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS... Significant icing is possible which could lead to
localized tree damage and power outages. Hazardous travel
conditions are likely through the event.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... The latest forecast information broadly
outlines the area from about the I-94 corridor northward as
having potential for primarily freezing rain and sleet. The area
along and north of M-59 to I-69 has increased potential for
localized damaging ice accumulation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor this situation closely as significant changes in forecast
precipitation type, amounts, and timing are possible in later
updates.

&&

Genesee County man faces rare domestic violence animal abuse charge

  • Updated
Genesee County Sheriff's Office

Genesee County Sheriff's Office

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County man is facing a rare animal abuse charge tied to a domestic violence incident.

Court records show 36-year-old Eric Savela was arraigned in Genesee County District Court on a felony charge of first-degree animal cruelty and misdemeanor animal abuse.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the felony charge against Savela is a relatively rare law that prohibits using an animal during a domestic violence incident.

Savela is accused of whipping and beating Pluto, a 1-year-old German Shepherd puppy, to coerce a family member to do what he wanted. The sheriff's office says Pluto was "simply in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Authorities say the dog "is now safe and protected from the suspect." Savela faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the felony animal abuse charge.

Swanson plans to discuss more details of the case against Savela during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

