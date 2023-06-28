 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 29th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 29th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Thursday, June 29th. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Genesee County man facing elder abuse charges

  Updated
  • 0
Francis Katulski

Francis Katulski

 Credit: Genesee County Sheriff's Office

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County man is facing elder abuse charges who is accused of neglecting to care for his disabled wife.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says Francis Katulski, 63, had to care for his wife, who had a traumatic brain injury after a fall in 2019. Investigators say his wife sat on a bed for months and developed severe ulcers.

The woman died after being hospitalized for an issue with her feeding tube.

"If the care of another individual is too much for you, or another person or a commanding pet, there are a thousand things you can do to get help, including this office," says Sheriff Swanson. "We say that all the time, but it didn't happen in this 60-year-old victim's case."

An autopsy is underway to determine the exact cause of death. Katulski is in the Genesee County Jail tonight. He is scheduled to be in court again on June 29.

Katulski is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and child abuse. 

