Genesee County man facing elder abuse charges

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County man is facing elder abuse charges who is accused of neglecting to care for his disabled wife.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says Francis Katulski, 63, had to care for his wife, who had a traumatic brain injury after a fall in 2019. Investigators say his wife sat on a bed for months and developed severe ulcers.
The woman died after being hospitalized for an issue with her feeding tube.
"If the care of another individual is too much for you, or another person or a commanding pet, there are a thousand things you can do to get help, including this office," says Sheriff Swanson. "We say that all the time, but it didn't happen in this 60-year-old victim's case."
An autopsy is underway to determine the exact cause of death. Katulski is in the Genesee County Jail tonight. He is scheduled to be in court again on June 29.
Katulski is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and child abuse.