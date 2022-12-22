Genesee County man sentenced for killing and torturing dogs

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
36 knots from the west with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half
mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after
evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions
overnight tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional light accumulations into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Genesee County man sentenced for killing and torturing dogs

  • Updated
  • 0

Anthony Polite was sentenced to nearly two years in prison for torturing, starving and killing dogs at a residence on Jamieson Street in Flint.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County man is heading to prison after he was convicted for killing and torturing animals.

A Genesee County jury found 55-year-old Anthony Polite guilty on two counts of animal abuse, torture and killing, along with one count of cruelty or abandoning four to 10 animals.

Judge Celeste Bell sentenced Polite to spend 23 months to four years in prison. She said this case has given her more nightmares than any other she has presided over.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said his office received a tip back in 2018 from animal control about a dead dog and other injured animals at a home on Jamieson Street in Flint.

Swanson said the dogs were outside, eating dirt and mud. One of them had a collar deeply embedded into its neck.

Veterinarians estimated that many of the animals hadn't eaten for 90 days. Five dogs were rescued and later adopted into new homes.

Swanson said his goal for the new year is to start holding more people accountable for animal abuse.

"There's a direct connect between animal cruelty -- abuse, neglect and torture -- and that same violence against people," he said.

