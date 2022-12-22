Genesee County man sentenced for killing and torturing dogs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County man is heading to prison after he was convicted for killing and torturing animals.
A Genesee County jury found 55-year-old Anthony Polite guilty on two counts of animal abuse, torture and killing, along with one count of cruelty or abandoning four to 10 animals.
Judge Celeste Bell sentenced Polite to spend 23 months to four years in prison. She said this case has given her more nightmares than any other she has presided over.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said his office received a tip back in 2018 from animal control about a dead dog and other injured animals at a home on Jamieson Street in Flint.
Swanson said the dogs were outside, eating dirt and mud. One of them had a collar deeply embedded into its neck.
Veterinarians estimated that many of the animals hadn't eaten for 90 days. Five dogs were rescued and later adopted into new homes.
Swanson said his goal for the new year is to start holding more people accountable for animal abuse.
"There's a direct connect between animal cruelty -- abuse, neglect and torture -- and that same violence against people," he said.