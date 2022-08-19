Genesee County police receive 100+ tips in sex investigation of educator Eugene Pratt

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say tips are pouring in two days after a sexual assault investigation into former Genesee County educator Eugene Pratt went public.

The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) says it received over 100 tips in 48 hours since announcing a single charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct against Pratt, who worked in various education roles since 1986.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson believes there are several more victims of Pratt who haven't come forward. He said investigators discovered a video from 2019, which may depict another potential victim.

The surveillance video was captured inside the Goodwill store at Courtland Center Mall in Burton. Swanson said the video shows Pratt interact with an unidentified young Black male in the men's clothing section of the store.

Pratt then followed the male through the store toward the fitting rooms, rummaged through some women's clothing outside the room and walked around the store some more.

Swanson said the video continued to show Pratt touch himself sexually inside the store in plain view of other customers. Investigators want to talk with the young Black male, because he may be a victim of Pratt.

Additional tips to the GHOST team include allegations of sexual assault against Pratt dating back to 1992.

Pratt worked at schools in Genesee, Oakland and Wayne counties. Swanson provided the following rundown of Pratt's career:

Student teacher at Summit Middle School in the Beecher area during the 1986-1987 school year.

Substitute teacher at Kearsley, Hamady and Grand Blanc schools from May 1987 to June 1990.

Sixth grade teacher at Armstrong Middle School in the Kearsley district from August 1990 to June 1995.

Fifth grade teacher at Dowdall Elementary School in the Kearsley district from August 1995 to June 1999.

Guest services at the Davison Athletic Club from August 1999 to October 2005.

Career resources director at Hamady Middle and High School from October 2004 to June 2005.

Principal of Beecher Adult and Alternative Education from October 2006 to June 2013.

Dean of students at Caniff Liberty Academy in Hamtramck from October 2013 to June 2015.

Security and transportation at New Paths in Flint from June 2021 to the present.

Anyone else who believes they were sexually assaulted by Pratt should call the sheriff's office at 810-257-3422 or YMCA Flint Victim Advocates at 810-238-7233.