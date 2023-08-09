Genesee County Sheriff announces the latest arrests and statistics from GHOST

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - 12 people from across Mid-Michigan have been arrested and arraigned as part of a GHOST (Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team) operation involving attempted sex crimes with minors as potential victims.
During a press briefing on Wednesday, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the latest arrests.
Sheriff Swanson says the latest of the accused came from all parts of life. Some of the accused are mechanics and doctors, while others did well in school and others just became adults.
The individuals arrested in Genesee County are as follows:
- Chauno Harris, 18
- Douglas Smith, 54
- David Harris, 42
- Cory Duvernois, 32
- Germaine Woods, 42
- Jared Salvador, 25
- Parminder Jaswal, 61
- Todd Jubenville, 48
- Logan Loyer, 21
- Rhett Warner, 21
- James Rosencrants, 57
- Travis Sanders, 37
The alleged sex offenders were connecting with young teenagers on chatting apps such as Kik.
Sheriff Swanson adds that some of the accused are out on bond while others are still in jail.
According to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, more than 190 human trafficking predators across 53 Michigan counties and seven states.