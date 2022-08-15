Genesee County sheriff debunks fake serial killer social media post

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a fake Facebook post suggesting that a serial killer is targeting women in the area.
“I think everybody has to look at it with a hint of possibility, even if it sounds so far-fetched,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
The fake post on a Grand Blanc resale page is causing residents to panic. The post included a man's mugshot along with photos of a truck that ended up circulating to different groups and pages nearly 1,500 times.
The viral post warranted the Genesee County Sheriff's Office to investigate, ultimately confirming that there is no danger in the area.
“I've confirmed as of this morning, we have not received a single 911 one call either in the city or the outer county for somebody reporting such activity,” Swanson said.
He said the post is not in any way real and the person who created it lives outside the United States.
“These serial killer type posts, they conjure up so much emotion and fear in people that they go viral and they spread and they cause people to have what I call realistic fear,” Swanson said.
Mid-Michigan is not the first target of these spam threats. Similar posts have been seen in different states thousands of miles from the Mitten, including an identical post in Texarkana, Texas.
But real or fake, Swanson said the public should always play it safe than be sorry.
“We don't ever want to take things for granted,” he said. “People should still use these scenarios as a good wakeup call that today is a hoax, but tomorrow might not be.”