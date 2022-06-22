 Skip to main content
Genesee County Sheriff says 15 arrested in joint human trafficking operation

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested 15 people in connection to a human trafficking operation that spanned multiple states.

Police say arrests were not only made in Genesee County, but Kalamazoo and Las Vegas.

The sheriff said that they were able to bust a operation out of Goodrich where police say a Royal Oak man was grooming children.

Sheriff Swanson broke down how grooming works.

Genesee County GHOST operation announces more arrests

Some of the other police departments involved in the operation included Kansas City, Saginaw County, and the Hollywood Police Department

