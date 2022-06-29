Genesee County sheriff sergeant gets probation, fines in drunken driving case

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Sheriff's deputy accused of crashing an unmarked police car while drunk was sentenced to probation and other requirements.

Sgt. Demetta Reeves received 12 months of unsupervised probation. She also must attend substance abuse classes, receive counseling and pay $1,310 in fines or court costs.

Reeves was charged after she crashed a county-owned vehicle while drunk on I-475 near Massachusetts Avenue in Flint.

She faced charges for driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.17 or higher and possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol.

However, Reeves pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of operating while impaired. The weapons charge was dismissed in exchange for her plea.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has said Reeves was suspended without pay after the incident. She returned to work in a new position as a supervisor in the Genesee County Jail, which doesn't require her to drive a county vehicle.